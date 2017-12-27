Man allegedly stabbed Xanax dealer, stole his car

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - A man has been accused of stabbing a victim and stealing his car during an alleged drug deal in Southwest Austin, police said in an arrest affidavit.

On Dec 21, the suspect, identified as TyQuel Labryant Douglas, 17, allegedly entered the 19-year-old victim's car, near Patton Elementary School, around 9:50 a.m. after making a deal on Snapchat to buy Xanax in exchange for marijuana.

According to the affidavit, after the victim gave Douglas the Xanax to inspect, Douglas became "visibly anxious," and allegedly began hitting and stabbing the victim at least three times from the back seat, while yelling, "I know you got money! Give me what you got!"

Police said the victim was able to escape the car with multiple stab wounds and found a witness who called 911. A second witnes, who was asleep in the victim's car during the incident, awoke to Douglas driving with a black knife in his hand, police said. According to the affidavit, the witness in the car was able to flee after giving his backpack to Douglas.

Police apprehended Douglas after a woman called 911 to report a man matching the suspect's description allegedly praying in her yard.

Douglas has been charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. His bond is set at $50,000. According to online records, he is currently in the Travis County Jail.

