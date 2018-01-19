Man allegedly robs and sexually assaults victim at gun point, police say

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - A man has been accused of sexually assaulting another and robbing him at gunpoint, police said.

The suspect, later identified as Jasmin Jamal Augustus, 18, allegedly approached the victim doing laundry in his apartment in North Austin on Mar. 8, 2017. According to the affidavit, Augustus told the victim he needed help with his car, got into the passenger seat, and allegedly pulled out a small black pistol to the victims head, telling him to drive.

Police said Augustus forced the victim to drive to a dead end, and allegedly took $800 from the victim's wallet. According to the affidavit, Augustus then told the victim to give him oral sex, allegedly threatening his life if he did not do so.

The victim later told police that Augustus punched him in the head, and held the barrel of the pistol under the victim's jaw. The suspect then demanded the victim's car keys and allegedly sprayed him in the face with pepper spray, police said.

Augustus was charged with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery with his bond set at a total of $90,000. According to online records, he is currently in the Travis County Jail.

© 2018 KVUE-TV