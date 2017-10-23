(Photo: USA Today)

AUSTIN - A man has been charged after he allegedly strangled the mother of his children while she said he was high on "ice."

On Oct. 16, the victim told police she had kicked out Felix Tijerina from her apartment recently due to him allegedly using illegal narcotics. At around 8:30 p.m. the victim told police Tijerina arrived at her place and appeared to be high on "ice", the affidavit said.

When Tijerina told the victim he was going to leave, he allegedly turned around and punched her in the face, then began strangling her. The victim told police she believed she was choked four times. The affidavit reports Tijerina pulled out a pocket knife and put the blade to the victims cheek. Tijerina allegedly said, "If I have to, I will take your life."

Tijerina has been charged of assault causing bodily injury against a family member, police said. His bond has been set at $100,000.

© 2017 KVUE-TV