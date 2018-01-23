Man accused of threatening to harm attorneys that prosecuted him

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AUSTIN - A man has been accused of threatening to harm three attorneys in retaliation for having prosecuted him in a court case, police said.

The suspect, Howard Bishop, 38, allegedly sent threatening emails and messages to two assistant county attorneys and one assistant district attorney who all at one point represented the State of Texas against Bishop.

Bishop has an outstanding warrant in Travis County for violation of a protective order.

Police said in 2016, Bishop allegedly communicated to one attorney through LinkedIn that his career was ruined due to his prosecution. According to his arrest affidavit, Bishop told the attorney, "You have certainly destroyed employment opportunities and are a piece of society that needs to be flushed away."

On Nov. 29, 2017, the victim in the original criminal cases against Bishop reportedly received an email from him saying, "No matter how much I hate you people, there will be no bloodshed. Unless you try to jail me, then people will die."

According to an arrest affidavit, on Dec. 2, 2017, Bishop allegedly sent an email to the victim along with personalized, expletive-ridden messages to all three attorneys, and in January, allegedly claimed to know where they lived and threatened to harm them.

Bishop has been charged with retaliation on a public servant. According to online records, he is not currently listed as an inmate in the Travis County Jail.

© 2018 KVUE-TV