Man accused of threatening people with large knife in parking lot

AUSTIN - A 58-year-old man has been accused of allegedly threatening a woman and three juveniles with a knife while dancing around in a parking lot, police said.

The suspect, later identified by police as Walter Andrew Barrett, was in an apartment parking lot in North Austin on Jan. 3, allegedly dancing and flailing his arms around with a large knife, police said. The victim later told police she believed he may have been under the influence of some drug.

Barrett then allegedly approached the passenger door of a woman's car, and circled around to the driver's door while holding the knife down by his side, police said. The victim told police she was afraid Barrett would break her window and stab her. According to the affidavit, the victim was able to escape by placing her car in reverse and fleeing the situation.

Police said Barrett also allegedly threatened three juveniles sitting on a second-story balcony, telling them to "come get some."

According to the affidavit, police found Barrett in his apartment located at the same apartment complex with a seven-inch knife and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Barrett has been charged with disorderly conduct and displaying a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $3,000 and according to online records, he is currently in the Travis County Jail.

