Man accused of sexually abusing 3 young relatives

TRAVIS COUNTY - A 33-year-old man currently behind bars is accused of continuously sexually abusing three relatives who were between the ages of 8 and 18 during the time of the alleged incidents, according to affidavits obtained by KVUE.

According to the Austin Police Department, a 20-year-old woman came forward near the end of October of 2016, saying her uncle -- Jose Angel Anzaldua -- had been sexually abusing her from the time she was 8-years-old up until she was 18. She said the abuse started when she visited her aunt and Anzaldua at their home in Austin and that it continued when they moved in with her and her maternal grandmother in Bastrop.

The 20-year-old said that Anzaldua would make her touch his penis and that he would touch her vagina and breasts. She told police she was "afraid to tell anyone because she was fearful of losing her nephew and aunt who was married to her Uncle Jose," the affidavit said.

Around the same time the 20-year-old came forward, two other girls who are related to Anzaldua told police he sexually abused them as well. They are now 13- and 14-years-old and told police about incidents that were similar to what the 20-year-old described.

On Jan. 18, 2017, a detective met with Anzaldua at the Travis County Correctional Complex about the allegations. He admitted to living in the homes that the relatives listed, but denied the allegations.

Anzaldua is currently being held under three charges of indecency with a child and one charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. His bond has been set at $90,000.

