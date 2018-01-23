Man accused of robbing Mexican bakery at gunpoint in 2017 identified

AUSTIN - A man accused of robbing a Mexican bakery at gunpoint last year has been identified, police said.

On July 15, 2017, the suspect, later identified as Donovan Caleb Cox, 19, allegedly entered a store in Central Austin and robbed the cashier of $400 to $500. Police said the suspect entered the bakery wearing a mask and beanie, holding a silver and black handgun and allegedly yelled, "everyone get on the ground."

A victim told police that Cox allegedly pointed the handgun into her face and said, "give me everything," threatening to shoot her if she didn't give money from the register. According to court documents, Cox then fled the scene on foot.

A witness later told police he saw a distinct "black and red diamond tattoo" and "Old English letters" on the suspect's left hand. Police said they received a "suspicious vehicle" call to a location near the bakery soon after the robbery occurred. The vehicle allegedly belonged to Cox's father, police said, and photos of Cox were found on Facebook matching the description made by the witnesses.

According to an arrest affidavit, Cox has also been accused of two aggravated robberies in San Antonio.

Cox has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, and according to online records, he is not currently in Travis County Jail.

