Man accused of leading New Braunfels police on pursuit, fleeing on foot after crash

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX - A man has been arrested Saturday after he allegedly led police on a pursuit and then tried to flee on foot, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

Police said at approximately 9:12 a.m. Saturday, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a blue Nissan Altima in the 600 block of S. Business Interstate 35. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Christopher Ian Point, allegedly refused to stop and led officers on a brief pursuit, which ended underneath Interstate 35 near Schmidt Avenue after the Nissan crashed into a black GMC 2500 pickup truck.

Police said Point proceeded to attempt to flee on foot before he was stopped by officers a few yards from the scene of the crash.

The driver of the black pickup suffered minor, non life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by New Braunfels EMS, according to police. Point also suffered non life-threatening injuries from the crash and was initially transported to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital New Braunfels for treatment before being taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Point was booked into the Comal County Jail and charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

No other injuries were reported.

The area under Interstate 35 where the crash occurred was shut down for nearly an hour while police investigated the scene.

