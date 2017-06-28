Man accused of kicking stranger in face for petting dog

AUSTIN - A man suffered a fractured nose and injuries to his eyes after a man allegedly kicked him in the face for petting his dog, an affidavit said.

William Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in the second degree.

Police said on June 12 they received a report at 4:07 a.m. that a man had been assaulted near the area of 300 East 10th Street.

When police made contact with the victim at Dell Seton Medical Center, he told them he was walking around downtown when Morris, walking with his gray pit bull, asked him if he had a dollar to spare.

When the victim told Morris he couldn't help, but instead, asked Morris if he could pet his dog, Morris kicked him in the face one time and told him, "Don't touch my dog," the affidavit alleged.

The victim was able to positively identify Morris after looking at a photo lineup. Morris is being held in the Travis County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

