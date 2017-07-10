Man accused of fleeing scene of auto collisions with 6-year-old son

File photo

AUSTIN - A man has been arrested and accused of endangering a child after reportedly colliding with two separate vehicles and fleeing the scene with his son, police said.

According to an affidavit of arrest, police arrested Godwin Ozoude, 49, Saturday after they were called to the scene of a collision in the area of the southbound service road of North Interstate 35 and Howard Lane. There, police said they spoke to two witnesses.

One witness stated that he saw a red Dodge Challenger collide with a silver Honda Civic. He said he went to check on the driver of the civic because they had sustained injuries from the crash. He said he observed the Challenger attempting to drive away without stopping to exchange information or provide aid.

The witness said that the driver proceeded southbound on I-35 and that he observed the suspect’s vehicle stop at the traffic light at North I-35 and West Howard Lane. He said he drove his vehicle in front of the suspect’s to get him to stop when the Challenger struck the witness’s vehicle twice, causing significant damage to both cars.

A second witness said the Challenger began to travel west on West Howard Lane with both witnesses following. Both witnesses said the Challenger proceeded to travel at a high rate of speed until it would no longer function and it stopped at the intersection of West Howard Lane and Scofield Ridge.

The second witness reported that the suspect got out of the vehicle and a small child emerged from the backseat. He said he told the suspect to stop and that police were on the way but Ozoude began to flee on foot down Scofield Ridge with his 6-year-old son behind him.

When police arrived, an officer said they observed Ozoude and the child running southbound along the west side of the roadway and then saw the suspect attempting to throw items over a fence in apparent preparation to jump it. The officer said the second witness restrained the suspect from jumping and observed the child screaming on the sidewalk.

Ozoude was charged with abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence. According to online records with the Travis County Jail, he has also been charged with "accident involving injury" and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon." His total bond was set at $80,000.

