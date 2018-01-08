Man accused of drowning girlfriend's cat in South Austin

AUSTIN - A man has been accused of drowning his girlfriend's cat in South Austin, according to police.

Court documents state that on Friday, the suspect, identified as Jonathan Wong, 28, allegedly was "playing around" with one of his girlfriend's cats and "it went too far and the cat died," Wong later told police. Wong allegedly put a 6-month to 1-year-old cat in a compost container and submerged the container with cold water in the bath tub. Police said Wong caused the container to fill up with water.

Police reported that Wong said he left a little bit of space at the top of the container so the cat would still be able to breathe, but Wong also told police he could see the cat was still struggling.

The documents state that Wong's girlfriend called for a welfare check on him on Saturday, reporting he may harm himself and had harmed her cat the previous night.

According to arrest documents, Wong has allegedly performed this type of act three times prior to this incident.

Wong has been charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal with a bond set at $3,000.

© 2018 KVUE-TV