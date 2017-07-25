Man accused of committing drive-by after being denied 'fight'

Police lights.

MANOR, TEXAS - In an act of alleged retaliation after being denied a fight, a man is accused of driving his car past a mother and son and firing five to six shots in their direction, according to an arrest affidavit.

Luis Alejandro Gonzales, 19, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, injury to a child and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police said the incident happened around midnight on Monday, July 24 in the 2032 block of South Lampasas Street. A woman called to report that Gonzales had shown up to her home hoping to fight her 18-year-old son because he alleged her son had called his 14-year-old "son" names. When the woman told Gonzales "no" and asked him to leave, Gonzales got into his white Tahoe and drove away from the property, the affidavit said.

However, the victims claim Gonzales did not leave for good.

At 1:12 a.m., the son said he saw Gonzales driving slowly down his street. When he finally reached the victims' residence, the affidavit alleges Gonzales pulled out an AK-47 and fired five to six shots in the direction of the victims' home.

After firing the shots, Gonzales allegedly fled the scene at a high rate of speed and crashed his Tahoe with his "son" inside.

Police found Gonzales and his "son" a quarter mile from the scene of the collision.

Both Gonzales and his "son" were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Police said the 14-year-old required a neck brace.

Gonzales was booked into the Travis County Jail and is being held on a $26,000 bond.

