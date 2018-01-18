Man accused of abducting two Round Rock girls returns to Texas

Terry Allen Miles.

AUSTIN - A man accused of kidnapping two underage girls in Round Rock on New Year's Eve is in the custody of Texas law enforcement after being extradited from Colorado.

Terry Allen Miles, 44, returned to Austin, Texas Thursday, Jan. 18 and was picked up by the U.S. Marshal's Service.

Miles is suspected of kidnapping a 7 and 14-year-old girl from the same home their mother was found dead.

Miles was arrested Jan. 3 by the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Department in La Veta, Colorado.

Police said the girls were found safe in Colorado and were taken back to Central Texas. Lawyers for the two girls said they are doing well and are in foster care.

Miles made his first appearance Jan. 4 in the U.S. District Court in Denver and was put in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, awaiting extradition back to Texas.

He will remain in custody and is charged with kidnapping. A court date has not been set.

RELATED|

Kidnapped and found Round Rock girls doing well, lawyers say

Family friend of missing Round Rock girls fighting to keep them together

Suspect charged with kidnapping in Round Rock girls' abduction

© 2018 KVUE-TV