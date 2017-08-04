Man accused of creating child porn at Austin home

Police badge. (Photo: Tetra Images/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - A 52-year-old man suspected of owning and creating child pornography has been arrested, according to an affidavit from the Austin Police Department.

A private company that Marc Turner works for conducted a network search from July 7 through July 27, and found content with numerous filenames containing "known suspected illegal content keywords related to the possession and promotion of child pornography and the presence of at least on alleged image of child porn" associated with Turner. Police said due to other possible investigations at the company, the company's name is not listed on the affidavit for Turner.

An officer reviewed the images, which he found to depict children younger than 18 years of age engaging in sexual conduct. In one of the images found, a child is standing exposed on a brick walkway in front of a weathered wooden gate, which is connected to a brick structure.

On July 28, the Austin Police Department Air Unit flew over Turner's residence located in the 6000 block of Carisbrooke Lane. Turner's backyard appears to be the same one depicted in the image of the exposed girl.

On July 31, officers executed a search warrant at Turner's residence. As Turner was detained, officers noted he was wearing a Citizen brand watch identical to the one worn by a suspect captured in one of the images obtained by the private company. Police said inside Turner's pants pocket was a thumb drive with a folder containing covertly recorded videos of minor children using the bathroom. The videos appear to have been recorded inside the bathroom at Turner's residence.

When officers examined the gate and brick walkway in the backyard of his residence, they said they confirmed it was the same location of the images showing the exposed girl.

During an interview with police, Turner said that he has viewed porn on his work computer. When asked how his employer could have located files of child porn on his work computer, Turner said "it could have been from an old search." Turner also admitted that he had a sex and pornography addiction.

According to online records with the Travis County Jail, Turner is currently in custody with a bond set at $500,000.

