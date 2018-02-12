Man, 18, charged in 2017 Thanksgiving shooting claims self-defense, police say

Handcuffs. (Photo: Rafe Swan/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Weeks after dropping charges against a man in a fatal shooting from Thanksgiving in 2017, Austin police have filed murder charges against an 18-year-old suspect.

Twenty-three-year-old Samuel Charlez was shot on Nov. 23, 2017 in the area of North Lamar Boulevard and was taken to a hospital to undergo emergency surgery. He was placed in a coma before he died from his gunshot wounds at around 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2017.

On Feb. 10, police booked Edgar Perez-Gamez in Travis County Jail in connection to the shooting. Perez-Gamez is currently on probation for aggravated robbery and has multiple arrest warrants for robbery, assaults, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest in a vehicle, according to the affidavit for his arrest. He also unlawfully carried a firearm after he was arrested on Jan. 14 in Texarkana for possession of a controlled substance and illegally carrying a handgun.

Before his arrest, on Jan. 30, police asked for assistance in locating the blue SUV that was seen leaving the Thanksgiving shooting.

On Feb. 1, Charlez's mother contacted police, saying that a man identified by police as Perez-Gamez admitted to shooting her son.

A few days later, police interviewed a friend of Perez-Gamez's, who said that, before the shooting, he had just dropped off his cousin at a nearby apartment complex. As he was driving home, the friend told police that Perez-Gamez was driving through the parking lot where the shooting happened in order to avoid the red light at North Lamar Boulevard and Rutland Drive. Charlez and his friends flagged down the SUV, and police said Perez-Gamez stopped, thinking they were friends of his.

Perez-Gamez thought one of the men was reaching for his waistband for a gun, and so he shot at them.

After the shooting, police said Perez-Gamez drove home and told his mother about what had happened. She told police that when the men flagged him down and he stopped, one of the men punched him in the face. She also said he fired his gun because he thought he saw one of the men reaching for his waistband.

According to the affidavit, Perez-Gamez told his mother "that he did not intend for anyone to be shot but they had attacked him so he defended himself and he felt bad he had to shoot someone."

Police said although Perez-Gamez "stated he was defending himself, he never made any attempt to contact police that night or over the past two and half months to explain himself."

Perez-Gamez is currently in Travis County Jail, according to online records. His bond has been set at $250,000.

