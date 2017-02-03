Make-A-Wish Over The Edge 2017

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Make-A-Wish® Central & South Texas’ Launches the 7th Annual

Austin Over The Edge, Presented by IBC Bank and hosted by W Austin

AUSTIN, TX (February 2, 2017) – Make-A-Wish® Central & South Texas is taking wish granting to new heights during the 7th annual Over The Edge event, the non-profit organization’s signature fundraiser that will give individuals the opportunity to rappel down a 38-story building. The event will take place on Saturday, June 10th and Sunday, June 11th at W Austin (200 Lavaca Street, Austin TX 78701).

Austin Over The Edge provides an opportunity to summon your courage and face your fears, while making a difference for the kids who bravely face their own challenges that come with a life threatening illness.

Visit www.austinovertheedge.com to register and create your own personal fundraising page. The first 200 people to reach a goal of $2000 will secure their spot at the top! Rappell on your own, or create a team! No experience is needed as a team of experts will be there assisting you during your 478 foot ascent.

Join us and meet the brave kids of Make-A-Wish. They’ll be there cheering you on and motivating you every step of the way!

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. According to a 2011 U.S. study of wish impact, most health professionals surveyed believe a wish-come-true can have positive impacts on the health of children. Kids say wishes give them renewed strength to fight their illness, and their parents say these experiences help strengthen the entire family. With the help of generous donors and more than 250 volunteers, Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas has granted more than 4,400 wishes to children in 40 counties since 1984. During the last year, volunteers and donors made it possible for 266 kids to experience the magic of a wish.

A child with a qualifying life-threatening medical condition can refer him/herself or be referred by a medical professional, parent or guardian by calling 1-800-880-9474 or visiting cstx.wish.org. Please help

spread the word about our wish-granting work. A wish experience can truly change a child’s life…and so can you. For more information about Make-A-Wish, visit www.cstx.wish.org.

