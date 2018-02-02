Major League Soccer site location discussion postponed

AUSTIN - Another delay of the Major League Soccer site location.

The Austin City Council will postpone their discussion about the Major League Soccer site location. A City of Austin memo submitted Friday requests the postponement and to remove the topic from the City Council agenda on Feb. 15.

The memo stated that an assessment of the remaining site recommendations is in progress. As Precourt Sports Ventures narrows down potential sites and the City continues community engagement, they've identified numerous factors that will be analyzed to make the best decision for the community and the soccer club.

In January, the owners of Ohio Columbus Crew Soccer club announced they will no longer consider Butler Shores at Town Lake Metro Park. Dave Greeley, the president of the Precourt Sports Ventures, said that the decision came after some members of the community expressed concerns about the location.

The discussion is predicted to be scheduled on the city councils agenda as soon as Precourt Sports Ventures and the City of Austin are ready.

In response to the City of Austin's memo, Precourt Sports Ventures released the following statement:

Precourt Sports Ventures has been anticipating a postponement of the Feb. 15 agenda item since Council Member Kitchen pulled her resolution.

The contents of the memo are consistent with the recent planning discussions, and we are continuing to finish our assessment on the remaining recommended sites. As we’ve narrowed down potential sites, we’ve identified numerous factors that need to be analyzed to make the best decision for both the community and the soccer club.

The planning and process continues for MLS2ATX and we are looking forward to getting back on the city council agenda as soon as Precourt Sports Ventures and the City of Austin are ready.

