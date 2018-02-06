Lyft rides now have pre-tax commuter benefits in Austin

AUSTIN - Long hours on the road, navigating traffic, and struggling to get to work on time can be tough. But Lyft has come up with a way to make commuting less stressful.

The average American driver spends an average of 24 hours per month behind the wheel. According to a press release from Lyft, more than 76 percent of Americans drive alone to work everyday. With the new pre-tax commuter benefit dollars for Line rides, Lyft vows to to make commuting easier and more affordable for more passengers.

Lyft said, "Whether you’re commuting to or from the office or connecting with your local transit station, you can now save more than 35 percent by using pre-tax dollars for Line rides in all 18 cities where Line is available."

Here's how it works.

On the Lyft app, add your commuter benefits prepaid card as a payment method. Then, use the commuter dollars on your card to pay for your Line rides, whether they’re a commute subsidy provided by your employer or an amount you set aside pre-tax from your paycheck. Make sure to select "Line" and set your commuter card as the payment method.

This feature is now available in:

- Atlanta

- Austin

- Boston

- Chicago

- Denver

- Las Vegas

- Los Angeles

- Miami

- Nashville

- New Jersey

- New York City

- Philadelphia

- Portland

- San Diego

- San Francisco

- San Jose / Silicon Valley

- Seattle

- and Washington, D.C.

Lyft encourages riders to commute together in order to help reduce pollution and free up more space on our streets.

