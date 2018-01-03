More American households are ditching their old telephones: 4 out of 10 only use cellphones, a government survey shows. (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Attention Austin musicians! Lyft has a new initiative to keep you rocking your way through the new year.

Popular ride-share app Lyft announced its plans to kick off 2018 with the "Austin Musician Rideshare Program," which will provide local musicians free rides to and from their gigs.

The new initiative launched with the start of the new year during Red River District's Free Week, a celebration that honors local bands and offers free shows at different venues all across Austin. The event lasts from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7. The current program is a six-month long pilot, but Lyft hopes to continue to work with local venues to expand the program.

But Lyft isn't doing it alone. The transportation network company is partnering with local Austin music venues such as Empire Control Room, Antone's, Stubb's, Mohawk, Cheer Up Charlies and Barracuda in order to create an environment for local musicians to flourish.

“Music is the heart and soul of Austin," said Aaron Fox, general manager at Lyft Austin. "From standing Tuesday night gigs to sold-out stadium tours, Austin has it all. Lyft is committed to supporting Austin’s local musicians as they pursue their dreams by ensuring their transportation is enabling their success, not hindering it.”

Stephen Sternschein, owner of Empire Control Room, said the program solves a problem he sees among Austin musicians.

"It's expensive and difficult to park downtown, even harder for a working musician lugging gear," he said. "Parking tickets, towing and accidents can (and do) eat up every dollar a local musician just made on stage. We ought to do everything we can to fix this.”

Cait Lower, a Lyft representative said, "The vision for the program is the development of a public/private partnership to support rides to and from all of the venues in Austin to help foster an environment in which the local music industry and musicians can flourish. Our goal is to use the data collected from pilot to make an enduring, city-wide program possible."

But this isn't the first time Lyft is working to keep Austin's music community alive. According to a press release, prior to the Musician Rideshare program, Lyft has previously partnered with the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) to give members free rides to the doctor, and even added HAAM to their national Round Up & Donate Program.

