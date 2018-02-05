Loyola Lane crossing over US 183 closing for a year

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN - The stretch of Loyola Lane that goes over U.S. 183 will be closed for about a year.

Alternatives to Loyola Lane include MLK in the south and Manor Road in the north.

You will still be able to travel north and southbound on 183.

"We're going to be excavating out a significant amount of soil in this area," said Steve Pustelnyk, director of community relations with the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority. "Then building a brand-new bridge that will carry Loyola Lane across the new toll road."

The intersection is part of the much-larger 183 South project that will include more lane closures.

Construction on 183 spans from 290 in the north to Highway 71 in the south. It will have three tolled main lanes and three non-tolled frontage road lanes.

So why tolls?

"It's a $740 million project,” said Pustelnyk. “We don't have anywhere close to that in terms of the revenue coming in from the gas tax to pay for something this massive.

Highway construction on 183 goes in phases.

The first phase: 290 to Technicenter Drive is supposed to finish next year. Everything south of that, about a year later.

“There's going to continue to be a lot of traffic shifts and detours over the course of the next year,” said Pustelnyk. “We want people who are using the corridor to be aware of those and be prepared for overnight lane closures."

