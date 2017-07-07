Looking ‘Butter': United Way touches up mural after vandalism

United Way Austin has began touching up its "You're My Butter Half" mural after it was defaced in late June. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - After it was vandalized late last month, United Way for Greater Austin has begun touching up its famous “You’re My Butter Half” mural.

Amy Silvey, chief development and communications officer for United Way, and others started painting over the mural on Friday morning.

“We can’t wait for it to look good for the community so people can come out and take photos again and enjoy it,” Silvey said.

The mural, located on the side of the United Way for Greater Austin building at 2000 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., was created by UWATX and Creative Suitcase in 2012. Since then, it has become a popular landmark for countless selfies and photoshoots.

“Austin is our better half and we really need to show the community our love for them and this mural means a lot to our staff and we know the community enjoys it,” said Silvey. “People are out here every weekend taking photos and we just want to continue to show our love and support of Austin, just like Austin shows its love for the United Way and what we do.”

Since 1924, the nonprofit organization has been working to bring people, ideas and resources together to fight poverty in the Austin community.

