Longtime Austinite, humor columnist dies

KVUE 4:13 PM. CDT July 28, 2017

AUSTIN - John Kelso, an Austin American-Statesman writer who began writing humor columns in 1997, has died at the age of 73, according to the paper's staff.

The Statesman reports that he had been weakened by a second bout with cancer before his death on Friday. He had recently suffered from a fall, and eventually died from complications.

Kelso -- who had retired from the Statesman in 2011 but continued to write his Sunday column -- was 73 "going on 12." 

You can read Kelso's obituary from the Statesman here and some of his columns here

