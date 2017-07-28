Longtime Austinite, humor columnist dies

Taylor Johnson/AA-S photo 11/16/99 promo for John Kelso recliner on Congress Ave. (Photo: Taylor Johnson, The Austin American-Statesman, Austin American-Statesman)

AUSTIN - John Kelso, an Austin American-Statesman writer who began writing humor columns in 1997, has died at the age of 73, according to the paper's staff.

The Statesman reports that he had been weakened by a second bout with cancer before his death on Friday. He had recently suffered from a fall, and eventually died from complications.

Kelso -- who had retired from the Statesman in 2011 but continued to write his Sunday column -- was 73 "going on 12."

You can read Kelso's obituary from the Statesman here and some of his columns here.

