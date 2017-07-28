Longtime Austinite, humor columnist dies

AUSTIN - John Kelso, an Austin American-Statesman writer who began writing humor columns in 1997, has died at the age of 73, according to the paper's staff.
The Statesman reports that he had been weakened by a second bout with cancer before his death on Friday. He had recently suffered from a fall, and eventually died from complications.
Kelso -- who had retired from the Statesman in 2011 but continued to write his Sunday column -- was 73 "going on 12."
You can read Kelso's obituary from the Statesman here and some of his columns here.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs