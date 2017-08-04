Lockhart Animal Shelter overcrowded, searching for adopters

(Photo: Erin Jones, KVUE)

The Lockhart Animal Shelter is experiencing extreme overcrowding and volunteers are urging animal adoptions this weekend.

They said they need to find homes for the pets before they have to have them euthanized.

Shelter volunteers are hoping people will consider adoption.

"Our current situation is code red," Monica Parra said. "That means there are more dogs than we have cages for them. Usually, after the Fourth of July, there's an increase of dogs coming to the shelter because of the fireworks and that increase is adding up. We're picking up at least seven dogs a day."

Lockhart Animal Shelter is urging adoptions after hitting code red, meaning they're @ capacity. How can you say no? pic.twitter.com/74QfKmkjKC — Erin Jones (@ErinJ_KVUE) August 4, 2017

Parra and the rest of the people working at the shelter are hoping by spreading the word they can clear out some of these cages this weekend.

They're also in need of volunteers and donations like food, bedding, toys, dial soap and flea shampoo. You can drop those off at the shelter, which is located at 547 Old McMahan Trail in Lockhart.

The shelter is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. You can learn more about the schedule here.

