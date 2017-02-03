Lockdown, lock outs lifted at Pflugerville schools as police investigate nearby

Yellow police tape. (Photo: Sheila Paras/Getty Images)

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS - After what officials described as "policy activity" near three Pflugerville schools Friday morning, a lockdown and two lock outs have been lifted.

According to officials, the Pflugerville Independent School District was notified of the police activity near Connally High School at around 9:40 a.m. That's when Connally High was placed on lockdown, meaning everyone was instructed to stay where they were and to not move. Westview Middle School and Parmer Lane Elementary School was placed on lock out mode, which means that no one was allowed on campus while the students were free to move about freely.

The lockdown and lock out were lifted at around 10:50 a.m.

PFISD is cooperating with the Austin Police Department as they investigate.

