Local schools report absences during 'A Day Without Immigrants'

Local school districts felt the impact of 'A Day Without Immigrants' Thursday with many students missing from classrooms.

"My dad was illegal at one point and he's not anymore, but I wouldn't want anyone's family to get separated because of people getting deported," said student Ethan Contreras, who skipped school to attend a rally.

Ethan wasn't the only one.

Austin ISD told KVUE they had 20,008 absences across the district on Thursday compared to an average of approximately 4,000 absences.

Del Valle ISD reported 58 percent of students were in attendance. Last week the district saw 94 percent of students in attendance.

Hays ISD said 18 percent of students were absent on Thursday. Round Rock ISD reported 7 percent were absent.

Del Valle ISD and Austin ISD both said that absences would be excused if students brought a note from a parent.

