Local Republicans, Democrats react to State of the Union Address

AUSTIN - Both Republicans and Democrats shared their immediate reaction following President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

"A scripted, teleprompter Trump is not the real Trump. We all know that. He shows us who he really is every single day. Someone who's attacking our judicial system. Someone who's attacking the Department of Justice," said Steven Kling, a Democratic candidate for State Senate for District 25.

Kling was one of several Texas Democrats who gathered at Half Step on Rainey Street for a candidate forum for the March primaries.

He stayed after to catch part of the president's speech.

"What we're seeing tonight is someone who's been told to behave, not a president," Kling said, as he pointed to enthusiastic crowds inside the bar as a sign of growing Democratic support ahead of the primaries.

However, Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak was enthusiastic following the speech.

"Well delivered. Beautifully written. I thought it balanced his desire to go back and detail the successes of the first year: tax reform, getting judicial confirmations through, the regulatory rollback, ISIS on the run. But it did talk about his vision for the new year, for 2018," said Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak.

Prior to Tuesday night, an ABC News/Washington Post and Gallup Poll showed President Trump's approval rating sitting at 36 percent. Mackowiak believed the speech could provide a short-term bump.

"Given what this president is capable of when it comes to speechmaking, I thought this was about as good as he could possibly have done tonight. thought for Republicans, we're really quite thrilled by the speech, by the way it was delivered," Mackowiak added.

