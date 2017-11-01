Local music venue La Zona Rosa, now 'LZR,' gets a makeover

AUSTIN - La Zona Rosa, the iconic music hall that featured Prince before it closed, has reopened and is sleeker and better than ever.

Now called "LZR," the music hall jointly owned by Vast, a retail automotive Artificial Intelligence company, and World Class, a local real estate holding company, is back in business.

LZR has a 10,000-square-foot rentable event space that includes a warehouse, bar area, lounge and even a landscaped outdoor patio. The event aims to be the ideal location for concerts, conferences and private parties.

John Price, the CEO of Vast, described the renovated hall.

"There is no place downtown where technology, learning and music come together like LZR," he said.

Price and Nate Paul, CEO of World Class, hope to re-establish the space as the epicenter of Austin's event communities for technology and music.

The building was actually the headquarters for Apple Music's South by Southwest Festival in 2017 and hosted performances like The Chainsmokers, Vince Staples and Spoon.

Paul said, "It’s the perfect place for showcasing what Austin is all about, which happens to be both new and old."

For more information about LZR and rental availability, visit www.lzratx.com.

