Local middle school student helps feed the hungry

One Austin middle school student wanted to find a way to volunteer and give back, so he decided to plan an event that would help those in need of a free meal Saturday.

Ian McKenna is an eighth-grade student at Kealing Middle School. He coordinated everything from the menu to the itinerary for Katie's Krops Hunger Awareness dinner.

He wanted to do this after he realized how legitimate of an issue hunger is for his classmates.

"At most people's schools, a lot of the kids there don't like to admit it but they get, like, free lunch or reduced lunches because they can't afford a normal-priced lunch," McKenna explained.

McKenna hopes to have served a full plate of food to about 250 people tonight.

