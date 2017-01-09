KVUE
Local groups announce plans to 'resist Trump-era immigration policies'

KVUE 9:03 AM. CST January 09, 2017

AUSTIN - Local groups announced plans for "deportation defense" and "sanctuary in the streets" as well as local and state policies at a press conference Monday morning.

At the press conference, ICE Out of Austin, Austin Sanctuary Network, Grassroots Leadership and the American Civil Liberties Union spoke about plans to "resist Trump-era immigration policies."

Watch most of the conference here: 


