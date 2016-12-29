Local artist receives national attention for commemorative art

(Photo: Instagram: @rokrjon_)

AUSTIN - An Austin artist has received national attention for his work commemorating the lives of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher as well as other celebrities who have passed away in 2016.

Artist Jon Garcia's pencil portraits of Princess Leia were inspired by his love of 'Star Wars' and his sister's love for the character. He says Fisher was an inspiration to her growing up because she played Princess Leia as a strong, confident woman.

"It doesn't matter if you're a filmmaker, artist or little girl, those characters inspire you so when I heard that it was like one of your heroes or family members dying," Garcia said. "So I drew it and my baby sister and I were talking and she's like 'you know Prince died, David Bowie died, so I just drew a big montage of all these people."

Muhammad Ali, George Michael, Gene Wilder and many others are pictured in Garcia's work.

You can see more of Garcia's work on his Instagram.

