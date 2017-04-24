Lobos, handler find $1.6M worth of cocaine in toolbox inside car

AUSTIN - A routine traffic stop turned into a million-dollar narcotics bust after Fayette County K-9 Lobos and his handler Sgt. Randy Thumann noticed suspicious behavior from a driver, who's accused of possessing 15 kilograms of cocaine.

Deputies said the driver, identified in the affidavit as Jose Mendez, was pulled over during the early afternoon hours of Friday, April 21 on Interstate 10 at the 660-mile marker.

According to officials, Mendez began acting nervous when Thumann questioned him about his travel itinerary and the possibility of transporting illegal drugs. Thumann believed he might be trafficking drugs from Mexico to Houston.

Mendez granted Thumann and Lobos permission to search his vehicle, the affidavit said. They found 15 kilos of cocaine, with a street value of $1.6 million, in a toolbox that had a hidden floor compartment.

Mendez, who was traveling with his wife and three children, was arrested at the scene and charged with felony possession of cocaine. His family was released at the Justice Center.

.

