Llano residents worry about image after officer's arrest

LLANO, TEXAS - When you drive to Llano, you'll find that the town of more than 3,000 people is a nice small town. Llano is where neighbors are more like friends and Main Street is where all the locals go.

If you take a stroll on Main Street you’ll find Sheri Zoch, owner of The Glass Menagerie. Zoch is getting use to her space on Main Street but now she worries about bringing customers in.

The Llano police chief and three other police officers were indicted Wednesday for their roles in the arrest of Cory Nutt.

“My initial thoughts were, 'no way this could happen,'” Zoch said.

Officer Grant Harden is accused of forcing his way into Nutt's home and arresting him and then making a false police report. Llano Police Chief Kevin Ratliff, Sergeant Jared Latta and Officer Aimee Shannon were indicted in connection to the same arrest. Court documents state the officers claimed they arrested the man for public intoxication. Investigators say the charge was later thrown out.

“I've been on Facebook and i understand what the current pulse is on the city, a lot of people are very negative about it,” Zoch said.

But that isn't going to stop Valerie Smasal, who owns an arts supplies shop near Main Street. She still has faith and trust in the police department.

“I don't know if they are innocent. I don't know if they are guilty. I'm hoping that they are innocent because I never had anything but good, positive dealings with the police,” Smasal said.

Some of the officers involved are on paid suspension. Another officer was indicted on a unrelated case here as well. The police department and the Llano County District Attorney's Office have declined to comment on the case.

