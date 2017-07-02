LIST: Where to feed your Fourth of July fireworks craving

Sparkler with American Flag (Photo: Photodisc, (c) Photodisc)

AUSTIN - As you may know, setting off fireworks within Austin's city limits is illegal. So this leaves the question: Where do I go to see Fireworks on the Fourth of July in Austin?

The Austin Fire Department has granted firework permits to a few locations in the Austin area.

Monday, July 3rd

"Annual Avery Ranch Fireworks Show"

Location: Avery Ranch Golf Course with best viewing area from the amenity center: 10121 Morgan Creek Dr.

Cost: Free

Fireworks begin around 9:00 p.m.

"Independence Day Party"

Location: Lost Creek Country Club, 2612 Lost Creek Blvd.

Cost: $15 for club members and $20 cash only for non-members

Starts at 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks around 9:45 p.m.

Food trucks, inflatables, jazz band and DJ- No outside food or drink allowed

"10th Annual Stars and Stripes Celebration"

Location: Grey Rock Golf Course, 7401 State Highway 45

Cost: $15 for non-member adults and children under 10 don't need a ticket– tickets available in the pro shop at the country club

Parking $5

Starts at 6:00 p.m.

Fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Local food vendors, full bar service, and live music by Alan Lemk – No outside food or drink allowed

Tuesday, July 4th

"H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks"

Location: Vic Mathias Shores (formerly Auditorium Shores)

Cost: free

Begins at 8:30 p.m. with a performance from Austin Symphony Orchestra

Fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

"Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic"

Location: Circuit of the Americas

Cost: Varies based on seating

Begins at 11 a.m. with musical performances beginning at noon

Fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks show times are tentative to each event.

