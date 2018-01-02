LIST: Wednesday closures/delays due to icy weather

School bus sign (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Thinkstock)

The following districts are operating on delays Wednesday, Jan. 3, due to weather conditions:

- Leander ISD: Leander ISD's staff development day will operate on a 2-hour delay Wednesday.

- Lago Vista ISD: Lago Vista will operate on a 2-hour delay Wednesday. Elementary and Intermediate staff are asked to report at 9:30 a.m., students at 9:45 a.m.; Middle School staff are asked to report at 9:45 a.m., students at 10:15 a.m.; High School staff are asked to report at 9:45 a.m., students at 10:10 a.m.

© 2018 KVUE-TV