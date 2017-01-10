LIST: Rodeo Austin releases music lineup

AUSTIN - You better get ready to pull on those cowboy boots and throw on your favorite pearl snap shirt: Rodeo Austin has released their music lineup Tuesday.
Here are the entertainers who are scheduled to perform at the 2017 "Main Stage Concert Series":
- Dwight Yoakam, March 11
- Charley Pride, March 12
- Elle King, March 13
- Cole Swindell, March 14
- Fitz and the Tantrums, March 15
- Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots, March 16
- Randy Rogers Band, March 17
- Chase Bryant, March 18
- Kenny Rogers, March 19
- Neal McCoy, March 20
- Josh Turner, March 21
- Patti LaBelle, March 22
- Old Dominion, March 23
- Cody Johnson, March 24
- Kevin Fowler, March 25
Rodeo Austin says tickets -- starting at $20 -- go on sale Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. Go here or call 512-477-6060 to buy them then.
Is it March yet?
