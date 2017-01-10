LIST: Rodeo Austin releases music lineup

KVUE
AUSTIN - You better get ready to pull on those cowboy boots and throw on your favorite pearl snap shirt: Rodeo Austin has released their music lineup Tuesday.

Here are the entertainers who are scheduled to perform at the 2017 "Main Stage Concert Series":

  • Dwight Yoakam, March 11
  • Charley Pride, March 12
  • Elle King, March 13
  • Cole Swindell, March 14
  • Fitz and the Tantrums, March 15
  • Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots, March 16
  • Randy Rogers Band, March 17
  • Chase Bryant, March 18
  • Kenny Rogers, March 19
  • Neal McCoy, March 20
  • Josh Turner, March 21
  • Patti LaBelle, March 22
  • Old Dominion, March 23
  • Cody Johnson, March 24
  • Kevin Fowler, March 25

Rodeo Austin says tickets -- starting at $20 -- go on sale Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. Go here or call 512-477-6060 to buy them then.

Is it March yet?


