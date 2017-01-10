LIST: Rodeo Austin releases music lineup

Rodeo Austin says tickets -- starting at $20 -- go on sale Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. (Photo: Rodeo Austin press release)

AUSTIN - You better get ready to pull on those cowboy boots and throw on your favorite pearl snap shirt: Rodeo Austin has released their music lineup Tuesday.

Here are the entertainers who are scheduled to perform at the 2017 "Main Stage Concert Series":

Dwight Yoakam, March 11

Charley Pride, March 12

Elle King, March 13

Cole Swindell, March 14

Fitz and the Tantrums, March 15

Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots, March 16

Randy Rogers Band, March 17

Chase Bryant, March 18

Kenny Rogers, March 19

Neal McCoy, March 20

Josh Turner, March 21

Patti LaBelle, March 22

Old Dominion, March 23

Cody Johnson, March 24

Kevin Fowler, March 25

Rodeo Austin says tickets -- starting at $20 -- go on sale Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. Go here or call 512-477-6060 to buy them then.

Is it March yet?