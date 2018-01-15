LIST: Central Texas schools, offices closing for winter storm

Hang onto your boots, winter is coming.
As temperatures drop below freezing around midnight Tuesday morning, several schools and offices are either having delayed starts times or canceling classes in light of the winter advisory.
Those schools and offices include:
SCHOOLS
Dime Box ISD: Classes canceled Tuesday.
Giddings ISD: Classes canceled Tuesday.
Lexington ISD: Classes canceled Tuesday.
OFFICES
Burnet County: All Burnet County Offices will delay opening on Tuesday until 10 a.m.
Dripping Springs City Hall: Dripping Springs City Hall will be closed Tuesday. Dripping Springs City Council meetings scheduled for 6 p.m. have been canceled and will be rescheduled. On Wednesday, Jan. 17, Dripping Springs Farmers Market scheduled for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. has been canceled.
The Urology Team: All offices closed Tuesday
This story will update as more information becomes available.
