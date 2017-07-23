KVUE
Lightning strikes to blame for two attic fires in northwest Austin, fire officials say

KVUE 5:13 PM. CDT July 23, 2017

AUSTIN - The fire department extinguished fires in the attics of two homes after reported lightning strikes Sunday afternoon.

AFD said they responded to the first residence in the 15500 block of Bended Knee near West Parmer Lane just before 3:30 p.m., for a report of a home struck by lightning with smoke fuming from the attic.

At 3:37 p.m., Austin Fire said a second residence located in the 8914 block of Black Oak near Anderson Mill Road had smoke coming from its attic also because of a reported lightning strike.

Just before 4:45 p.m., AFD said the attic fire on Bended Knee had been extinguished with minimal damage, estimated at $5,000.

No one was injured or displaced.

At 5:05 p.m., AFD said the home on Black Oak was also extinguished with "limited damage to the attic." Officials added damage to the home is estimated at $40,000.

No one was injured, but the family of three is displaced.

