Lightning causes house fire in West Austin

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Austin man brutally beaten in Greece
-
Warrant issued for suspect in fatal houseboat crash in Temple
-
'Mompreneurs': Moms making money from home
-
Comal Co. officer killed in hit-and-run
-
Father of girl killed in boat accident dies
-
Inmate escapes with help of drone
-
Suspect arrested in boat tragedy charged
-
Landowners worried about plans for SH 29
-
Special Session: Texting and driving
-
RTX conference underway in Austin
More Stories
-
Missing Giddings woman found deadJul. 6, 2017, 1:47 p.m.
-
Austinite beaten to death while on vacation on Greek islandJul. 7, 2017, 2:15 p.m.
-
Stubb's redubbed: Iconic barbecue joint, venue may…Jul. 7, 2017, 11:28 a.m.