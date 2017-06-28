LGBTQ members and allies gather to remember Stonewall, Orlando and more

AUSTIN,TX - On the 48th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City, hundreds of LGBTQ members and allies gathered on the steps of the Texas State Capitol to remember the event and rally.

The Stonewall riots occurred June 28, 1969 in and outside the "Stonewall" bar in New York City. In a time where there were laws against homosexuality, wearing drag and dancing in gay clubs, the LGBTQ community decided they'd had enough and fought back.

Many attribute the Stonewall riots as the start of the modern day LGBTQ movement - a thought those gathered Wednesday echoed.

"This is our fight," Austin City Council member, Jimmy Flannigan said. "The fight began with a riot and now it ends at the ballot box."

49 white balloons were on display in memory of each of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

Those gathered also participated in performances, a moment of silence and shared thoughts of moving forward politically.

Organizers said the tragedy in Orlando is a sign that despite all they have accomplished, much work remains.

