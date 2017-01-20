LGBTQ community rallies at State Capitol

(Photo: Tina Shively, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Several hundred people rallied at the Texas State Capitol on Friday night to support the LGBTQ community.

The main message conveyed by the speakers was to stay active and use non-violent resistance if there are any attempts to reverse any progress made during the last administration.

Co-organizer Linda Blakeslee reminds people to keep it in perspective, adding there have been tougher challenges.

"If you're in the LGBTQ community you know," Blakeslee said. "You have seen a great deal of discrimination, some of it very violent and very physical, some of it people having their kids taken away, some of them losing their jobs. So one of the messages tonight is we don't want to lose the rights that we've attained in the last eight years."

Tensions did escalate when one protester began shouting at the crowd. State Troopers needed to surround him when things got hostile, as members of the crowd attempted to speak with him.

