Legislators file Texas 'bathroom bill'

Unisex signs hang outside bathrooms at Toast Paninoteca on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

AUSTIN - After Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick vowed to make the so-called "bathroom bill" a top priority this legislative session, lawmakers filed the "Privacy Protection Act" at the Texas State Capitol Thursday.

Patrick and others are championing the law in hopes that it will have more success than the one enacted in North Carolina, which is now facing an appeal.

Previously called the "Women's Privacy Act," the Texas bill would make it illegal for a man to enter a women's restroom. It makes no mention of a woman entering a man's restroom. Patrick said that it is not necessary "because men can defend themselves."

Patrick said the law is meant to keep predators from abusing local laws that allow transgender people to use the restroom of the gender with which they identify.

"Transgender people have obviously been going into the ladies' room for a long time, and there hasn't been an issue that I know of," Patrick said. "But if laws are passed by cities and counties and school districts that allow men to go into a bathroom because of the way they feel, we will not be able to stop sexual predators from taking advantage of that law, like sexual predators take advantage of the internet."

The Texas Association of Business has already come out against this and other bills they call "discriminatory."

If the same fall-out that North Carolina has experienced from their "bathroom bill" happens in Texas, experts estimate the state stands to lose some $8.5 billion -- a loss of 185,000 jobs.

After the bill was filed, Patrick addressed the media. GO HERE if you are unable to see the embedded video.

