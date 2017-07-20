Legendary announcement: Highly anticipated monsters are finally coming to Pokémon GO

Ringo Salzer, 38, of Roseville, MI, charges his phone as he plays Pokemon Go at Wahby Park on Thursday, August 4, 2016, in St. Clair Shores, MI. (Photo: Salwan Georges, Detroit Free Press)

CHICAGO - Remember Pokémon GO? It’s been over a year since one of the most successful mobile games of all time was unleashed upon the world, and those still playing are about to get the reward they’ve been waiting for since day one.

Niantic Inc., the game’s developer, announced Thursday that legendaries -- which are much rarer and much more powerful than your everyday Pokémon -- are only days away from entering the game. And that means Pokémon GO users are that much closer to catching ’em all.

Niantic said the first legendary is expected to enter the game on July 22 during Pokémon GO Fest at Grant Park in Chicago, where thousands are expected to gather to help the world unlock in-game bonuses for the Pokémon GO community.

“If they manage to catch enough Pokémon during the Pokémon GO Fest Challenge Windows, the first legendary Pokémon will be revealed in Grant Park,” Niantic said in the announcement. “If the trainers in Chicago succeed in defeating the legendary Pokémon, that Pokémon will start appearing in Raid Battles around the world, after Pokémon GO Fest.”

Raid Battles are a new feature introduced to the game last month in which Pokémon GO users can team up to battle and catch stronger and rarer Pokémon in gyms. It’s expected the new legendary Pokémon will be available to battle and capture the same way.

Not able to travel all the way to Chicago to find out which Pokémon will be revealed as the first legendary? Niantic said Pokémon trainers everywhere can follow the event using the hashtag #PokemonGOFest on social media and tuning in on Twitch or YouTube for the official live stream for the latest updates.

We’re coming for you, Mewtwo.

