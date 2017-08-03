Texas Rangers investigating murder in Lee County

The Texas Rangers and the Lee County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a man was murdered in Ledbetter Wednesday evening.

LCSO was called to the 4000 block of CR 127 around 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 2. They found a 43-year-old man deceased.

Officials said the death is being investigated as a homicide, but details about the cause of death have not been released. It is unknown if a suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

