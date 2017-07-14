Family donates protection gear to Leander PD

Marilie Walker (second from left) with Leander police officers after donating 10 "active shooter" ballistic protection kits. (Photo: Leander Police Department)

LEANDER, Texas – Police expressed their “sincere gratitude” for a local family after they donated protective gear to the department.

Leander police said Marilie Walker and her son Carson stopped by the station Thursday to deliver 10 “active shooter” ballistic protection kits to LPD.

“This protection is used by officers who must answer an in-progress shooting call and will add an extra layer of shielding in situations where a suspect is armed with a rifle,” police said in a Facebook post.

