Lead investigators take stand in day 2 of 6th Street shooting trial

Endicott McCray. (Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - The trial for Endicott McCray -- the suspect in a 2016 Downtown Austin shooting that left one woman dead and four injured -- continues Wednesday.

Police believe McCray opened fire in the 200 block of 6th Street just after 2:15 a.m. on July 31, 2016. Police allege McCray got into an altercation with his brother-in-law when McCray pulled out a weapon and fired. Teqnika Moultrie, 31, was walking with her wife and friends when she was fatally struck by one of the rounds. The other four were treated for “gunshot wounds to the chest, thigh, ankle and buttock,” police said.

On the second day of the trial, the lead detective in the case took the stand in addition to the Lone Star Fugitive task force members who helped track him down to Atlanta.

