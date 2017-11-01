LCRA to lower Inks Lake in 2018

Undated photo showing a drawdown of Lake LBJ. (Photo: Lower Colorado River Authority)

INKS LAKE, Texas – The Lower Colorado River Authority said Wednesday it plans to lower Inks Lake in early 2018 so lakeside property owners can repair and maintain property.

‘’Inks Lake was last drawn down in 2011, and property owners are eager for the opportunity to do maintenance and repairs in a lowered lake, which is safer and easier for them and poses less risk to water quality,” said John Hofmann, LCRA executive vice president of Water. “But, I caution everyone about leaving construction equipment in the lakebed unattended. We live in Flash Flood Alley, and it’s not unheard of to get unexpected heavy rains that could cause the lake to rise suddenly and damage or destroy equipment left unattended.”

The LCRA said the lake will be lowered around 8 feet between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5, and the refilling will begin around Feb. 10. Refilling Inks Lake will require water from Lake Buchanan, and LCRA said the water needed to refill the lake “is equivalent to about 3.5 inches in Lake Buchanan.”

Drawing down the lake will also help in curbing growth of some aquatic vegetation. Permits are not required for dock repairs, but LCRA said all work must comply with its Safety Standards for Residential Docks on the Highland Lakes. Work during the drawdown can be performed under the LCRA’s permit with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but the work must be registered with LCRA before it begins. Burning debris in the lakebed during the drawdown is not allowed, LCRA added. REGISTER YOUR WORK with the LCRA.

LCRA did a similar drawdown with Lake LBJ and Lake Austin in early 2017, drawing both lakes down several feet so property owners could make repairs and perform maintenance.

