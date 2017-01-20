LBJ Library's Harry Middleton dead at 95

Harry Middleton and President Johnson at the LBJ Library on March 15, 1971. (Photo: LBJ Library photo by Frank Wolfe)

AUSTIN - Harry Middleton, the former speechwriter for President Lyndon B. Johnson and former director of the LBJ Presidential Library, died Friday at 95.

A release from the library said “Harry Middleton's name has been virtually synonymous with the LBJ Presidential Library, and he was often referred to as the “Dean of Presidential Library Directors."” Middleton served as director of the LBJ Library from 1970 to 2002.

“Harry Middleton's leadership in shaping the Johnson Library established a standard emulated to this day – a standard based on archival excellence, public engagement, and celebration of service to one's country," said David S. Ferriero, Archivist of the United States.

“Harry Middleton ensured that the rich archival resources at the LBJ Library are available to the public. He developed exhibits and educational conferences that advanced the LBJ Library as a center for intellectual activity and community leadership. I have been honored to work with him and to have called him my dear friend. We at the LBJ Library stand on Harry's shoulders,” said Mark K. Updegrove, current director of the LBJ Presidential Library.

The library said Middleton met President Johnson in 1966 while working on a report and was later offered a job in the White House. Middleton served as staff assistant in the Johnson White House from 1967 until the end of his term in January 1969. After Johnson’s term, Middleton came to Austin and from 1969 to May 1970 he worked on two books with Johnson: The Choices We Face, which was published in 1969, and The Vantage Point: Perspectives of the Presidency 1963-1969, published in 1971.

Middleton is survived by four children and four grandchildren. Middleton’s wife Miriam died in 2004. A memorial service honoring him will be held at the LBJ Presidential Library at a date to be announced.

