Lockdown lifted at LBJ High School after weapon reported on campus

AUSTIN - LBJ Early College High School has lifted a campus-wide lockdown Thursday.
Officials said the school was put into lockdown mode at 1:45 p.m. after a weapon was reported on campus, the Austin ISD public information office said.
After a sweep of the school, the lockdown was lifted at 2:12 p.m.
No word if the weapon has been found or if anyone has been arrested yet.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
© 2018 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs