Lockdown lifted at LBJ High School after weapon reported on campus

Drew Knight, KVUE 2:29 PM. CST January 18, 2018

AUSTIN - LBJ Early College High School has lifted a campus-wide lockdown Thursday.

Officials said the school was put into lockdown mode at 1:45 p.m. after a  weapon was reported on campus, the Austin ISD public information office said.

After a sweep of the school, the lockdown was lifted at 2:12 p.m.

No word if the weapon has been found or if anyone has been arrested yet. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

