LBJ High School employee fired for alleged improper relationship with student

A stack of books in a classroom. (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - A teaching assistant at LBJ High School has been fired after school officials discovered the employee was allegedly having an improper relationship with a student, an Austin Independent School District spokesperson confirmed to KVUE.

According to a letter sent to LBJ families and staff, the former teaching assistant has been charged with improper relationship with a student, a second-degree felony. The employee was fired on Oct. 30.

The school said that "because this investigation is ongoing, we can provide no further details at this time."

This story will update when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV