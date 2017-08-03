Lawsuit: Transgender car salesman called 'crossdresser', harassed by supervisors before termination

blurred new cars dealership place (Photo: gargantiopa)

AUSTIN - A transgender man claims he was harassed and fired because of his sex while working at a car dealership in north Austin, according to a lawsuit filed by the lawyer of Bradley Rudkin.

In court documents, Rudkin seeks $150,000 in damages from Rodger Beasley Imports Inc. for loss of income, reliance damages, back pay, unpaid vacation, loss of earning capacity and past and future mental anguish.

The lawsuit alleges that in February 2015, two weeks into Rudkin's job at the dealership located in the 9826 block of Burnet Road, he was called a "cross dresser" and told to "keep it professional" by the company's vice president.

Rudkin's lawyer also claims Rudkin's transgender girlfriend was also affected by the people at his job. The lawsuit alleges on another occasion, a supervisor and coworker asked Rudkin if he and his girlfriend were, "sucking each other's [explicative]".

The lawsuit claims that Rudkin was pressured to quit without any evidence of disciplinary history at the dealership.

Court documents state that after two months on the job, Rudkin was fired. The lawsuit alleges that three of his coworkers told him that he was fired for being transgender.

The lawsuit alleges that the company also withheld $1,500 from his paycheck to cover another coworker's salary, as well as allegedly failing to pay him $9,000 worth of commissions he earned the month before being terminated.

